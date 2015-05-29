BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 German High Street Properties A/S :
* Q1 revenue 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 276,000 euros versus 265,000 euros year ago
* Sees 2015 result before value adjustments and tax of 1.0 million - 1.2 million euros
