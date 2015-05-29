BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 net profit of 2,000 euros ($2,191) versus loss of 7.5 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss of 464,000 euros versus loss of 2.7 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 revenue of 852,000 euros versus 3.2 million euros a year ago
