BRIEF-Gequity Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 155,000
* Q1 revenue and other income EUR 29,000 ($31,668.00) versus EUR 9,000 year ago
May 29 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :
* Said on Thursday that the Board of Directors approved a reserved capital increase of 317,500 euros ($348,265.75), share premium included and without option right, by issuing up to 635,000 new ordinary shares without PAR
* Capital increase is reserved to: Gadolla Trading Srl for up to 423,566 new shares, AZ Partecipazioni Srl for up to 169,287 new shares, and Nicola Fossati for up to 42,147 new shares
* New ordinary shares can be subscribed by June 30, 2015
* Subscription price of new shares is 0.50 per share
