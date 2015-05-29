May 29 Investimenti e Sviluppo SpA :

* Said on Thursday that the Board of Directors approved a reserved capital increase of 317,500 euros ($348,265.75), share premium included and without option right, by issuing up to 635,000 new ordinary shares without PAR

* Capital increase is reserved to: Gadolla Trading Srl for up to 423,566 new shares, AZ Partecipazioni Srl for up to 169,287 new shares, and Nicola Fossati for up to 42,147 new shares

* New ordinary shares can be subscribed by June 30, 2015

* Subscription price of new shares is 0.50 per share

