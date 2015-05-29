BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive acquires Spoon University
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 BF Holding AG :
* Q1 EBIT loss 0.32 million euros ($350,752.00) versus loss 0.04 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 1.03 million euros versus 1.37 million euros year ago
* Q1 result after tax 76,733 euros versus -19,487 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached an agreement to acquire millennial-focused media company Spoon University Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles at a time where more companies and investors see the future of the auto industry evolving.