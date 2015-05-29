May 29 O2 Czech Republic As

* Prague bourse (PSE) says, following spin-off, reference price of CZK 49.40 was determined as an arithmetic average of values reported to PSE by all active market makers

* Prague bourse says reference price used for calculation of volatility price corridors and as opening share price and for purpose of updating indices

* For a previous story on O2 Czech Republic's spin-off and shares: