June 1Fonciere Paris Nord SA :

* Reported on Sunday full year net rental loss of 495,000 euros ($543,000) versus loss of 408,000 euros a year ago

* Full year net consolidated loss is 2.5 million euros versus loss of 2.3 million euros

* Reported NAV of 2.6 million euros at end of 2014 versus negative NAV of 3.6 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1csGSVf

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)