BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1Compagnie Fonciere Internationale SA :
* Reported on Friday no revenue for Q1
* Reason for no revenue is the sale of all its assets in 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1JcWA5x
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering