* Said on Friday Q1 gross rental income increased by 10 pct to 53 million euros (Q1 2014: 48 million euros) and the net rental income grew by 4 pct to 49 million euros (Q1 2014: 47 million euros)

* Operating profit reached 45 million euros in Q1 2015 compared to operating profit of 136 million euros in Q1 2014

* Q1 net profit amounted to 37 million euros compared to 80 million euros in Q1 2014

