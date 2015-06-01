BRIEF-Two Sigma Securities to buy U.S. Options-Market-Making biz of Interactive Brokers
* Two sigma securities to acquire the U.S. Options-Market-Making business of Interactive Brokers
June 1 CPI Property Group SA :
* Said on Friday Q1 gross rental income increased by 10 pct to 53 million euros (Q1 2014: 48 million euros) and the net rental income grew by 4 pct to 49 million euros (Q1 2014: 47 million euros)
* Operating profit reached 45 million euros in Q1 2015 compared to operating profit of 136 million euros in Q1 2014
* Q1 net profit amounted to 37 million euros compared to 80 million euros in Q1 2014
