BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 ADOMOS SA :
* Announces on Saturday that Adomos and SNG team up to create Adomos Property Management
* This 50/50 joint venture between SNG and Adomos aims to offer an efficient service property management for investors in the new property field
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering