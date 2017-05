(Corrects amounts (in thousands of euros))

June 01 Koumbas Synergy Group :

* Announced on Friday, Q1 turnover at 0 euros versus 0 euros year ago

* Q1 net loss at 1.96 million euros (not 1,962 euros) versus net profit of 0.76 mln euros (not 764 euros) year ago

* Q1 EBITDA loss at 0.13 million euros (not 133 euros) versus EBITDA loss of 12,000 (not 12) euros year ago

* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 0.02 million euros (not 20 euros) versus 0.46 million euros (not 462 euros) year ago

