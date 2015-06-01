BRIEF-Yuzhou Properties Co says group's sales for April was RMB3.89 bln
* For month ended April 2017, sales of group was RMB3.89 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 1 Methorios Capital SpA :
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2014 revenue from operations of 20.4 million euros ($22.3 million) versus 27.7 million euros
* FY 2014 net loss of 14.0 million euros versus a profit of 9.9 million euros a year ago
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering