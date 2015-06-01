June 1 Methorios Capital SpA :

* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2014 revenue from operations of 20.4 million euros ($22.3 million) versus 27.7 million euros

* FY 2014 net loss of 14.0 million euros versus a profit of 9.9 million euros a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)