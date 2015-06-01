Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
June 1 Vrway Communication SA :
* Said on Sunday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 520,670 euros ($570,186) versus 1.7 million euros a year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA was negative at 2.4 million euros versus a positive EBITDA of 269,189 euros a year ago
* Reported FY 2014 net loss of 3.9 million versus a loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago
* Appointed Paolo Francesco Lanzoni chairman of the board of directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
* Q1 revenue $572.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $570.5 million