Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
June 01 Quality and Reliability SA :
* Announced on Saturday, Q1 turnover at 0.69 million euros ($755,067.00) versus 0.90 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss at 0.37 million euros versus 0.25 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 0.46 million euros versus net profit of 0.14 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 1.53 million euros versus 1.12 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1JiPLxJ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
* Q1 revenue $572.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $570.5 million