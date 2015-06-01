PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 Vousse Corp SA :
* Said on Saturday it would propose to the shareholders a share capital increase by offsetting of credits by 2.2 million euros ($2.4 million) through the issuance of 1.4 million shares at a nominal value of 1.50 euros, without a share premium
Source text for: bit.ly/1SPIs53, bit.ly/1JdaTH7
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured