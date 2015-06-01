June 1Progressnow invest AG :

* Capital increse not realised

* Within the subscription period the minimum amount of 2,000,000 Swiss francs ($2.11 million) was not reached

* capital reduction with subsequent capital increase cannot now be completed

* proposal by the board of directors that in this case the company should be dissolved and liquidated, was rejected by the shareholders at the ordinary general meeting on April 9, 2015

* Board of directors will therefore evaluate other possible options in the coming weeks

