PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 LPP SS
* Poland's No.1 clothing retailer LPP says May gross margin fell 10 pct points yr/yr to 52 pct.
* Sales of the home-grown Polish rival to international retailers such as to H&M and Inditex, rose 12 pct to PLN 447 mln ($118.8 mln).
* LPP leads Warsaw bluchip decliners, trades at 3-wk low. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7632 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured