June 1 LPP SS

* Poland's No.1 clothing retailer LPP says May gross margin fell 10 pct points yr/yr to 52 pct.

* Sales of the home-grown Polish rival to international retailers such as to H&M and Inditex, rose 12 pct to PLN 447 mln ($118.8 mln).

* LPP leads Warsaw bluchip decliners, trades at 3-wk low. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7632 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)