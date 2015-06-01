PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 10
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 1 Latvijas Balzams :
* Reported on Friday Q1 unaudited turnover of 15.5 million euros ($16.96 million), up 2 pct versus Q1 2014
* Q1 unaudited net profit reached 1.37 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 decrease in profit comparing to Q1 2014 is mainly caused by the difference of sales distribution between product categories and exchange rate fluctuations due to geopolitical factors
Source text: bit.ly/1I4CXJQ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced pricing of its offering of $3.8 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured