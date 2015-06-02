June 2Olidata SpA :
* Said on Monday that the board of directors decided to
exercise the approval from shareholders to carry out a capital
increase by a maximum of 4 million euros($4.38 million)
* It will issue a maximum of 11,767,890 ordinary shares to
be offered to qualified investors at a ratio of 1 new share for
every 3 shares already held at an issue price that will be
determined by the board of directors at its next meeting
* The capital increase must take place within January 31,
2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)