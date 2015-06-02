June 2 Milestone Medical Inc :

* Signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fidia Farmaceutici SpA for the co-development and manufacture of a custom intra-articular drug delivery instrument for Fidia's hyaluronic acid formulations

* The goal is to develop a dedicated instrument and related disposables in order to optimize drug delivery and reduce pain associated with hyaluronic acid injections for joint pain

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)