BRIEF-Tianjin Tianyao Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
June 2 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fidia Farmaceutici SpA for the co-development and manufacture of a custom intra-articular drug delivery instrument for Fidia's hyaluronic acid formulations
* The goal is to develop a dedicated instrument and related disposables in order to optimize drug delivery and reduce pain associated with hyaluronic acid injections for joint pain
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.21 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016
May 3 Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :