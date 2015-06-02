Mexico's Elektra reports near quadrupling of Q1 profit
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican retail and banking company Grupo Elektra reported a 289 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the first quarter, when its share price more than doubled.
June 1Ford Sollers:
* Said on Monday that Mark Ovenden has been appointed president and CEO of Ford Sollers, a joint venture of Ford Motor Company and Sollers in Russia
* The appointment is effective as of July 1
* Mark Ovenden headed Ford's Russian branch from 2010-2011, and as of 2008 he was vice president for marketing, sales and services of Ford in Russia
* Ted Kannis, current president and CEO of Ford Sollers, has been appointed executive director of investor relations at Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., effective as of Aug. 1
Source text - bit.ly/1SStbjW
