* Said on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 18.4 million lira versus 15 million lira year ago

* FY 2014 net profit at 209.2 million lira versus 13.6 million lira year ago

* Says due to changes in IAS 40 Investment Property Standards, total assets increased by 76 percent and net profit by 1,444 percent

