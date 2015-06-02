(Refiles to add Mechel comments and claim value)
June 2 (Reuters) -
* Sberbank has filed a lawsuit for bankruptcy of
two Mechel units, Korshunovskiy GOK and
Yakutugol, Sberbank representative told Reuters without giving
any details
* Sberbank's first deputy chairman of the management board,
Maksim Poletaev has confirmed filing the lawsuits
* Mechel representative said that the company hasn't
received the claim yet, but guessed that the claim concerns
agreements with Sberbank-Leasing
* The value of claims under Sberbank-Leasing agreements is
49.1 million roubles ($922,585.49) for Korshunovskiy GOK and
146.4 million roubles for Yakutugol, Mechel representative said,
adding the company hopes to resolve the issue with negotiations
($1 = 53.2200 roubles)
(Reported by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)