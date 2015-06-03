June 3 Cellectis SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a research alliance with Weill Cornell Medical college to advance drug discovery and the translation of novel immunotherapies in leukemia

* Collaboration will focus on improving patient outcomes in AML using targeted cellular therapy developed by cellectis

* Collaboration will foster the development of Cellectis' lead product candidate in AML, called UCART123

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)