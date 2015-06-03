BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 Cellectis SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a research alliance with Weill Cornell Medical college to advance drug discovery and the translation of novel immunotherapies in leukemia
* Collaboration will focus on improving patient outcomes in AML using targeted cellular therapy developed by cellectis
* Collaboration will foster the development of Cellectis' lead product candidate in AML, called UCART123
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners