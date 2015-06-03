BRIEF-United Orthopedic plans 2nd tranche unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 mln
* Says it plans to issue the second tranche 3-yr unsecured convertible corporate bonds worth T$400 million, to repay loan and enrich working capital
June 3 PCZ SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to issue series I 5-year bonds of the total nominal value of up to 50 million zlotys ($13.6 million)
* The bonds will bear interest of WIBOR3M plus margin of 6 pct
* All bonds to be allotted via a private offer
* Says it enters into framework agreement to set up an orthopaedic hospital in Shanghai with partners