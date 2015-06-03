June 3 PCZ SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to issue series I 5-year bonds of the total nominal value of up to 50 million zlotys ($13.6 million)

* The bonds will bear interest of WIBOR3M plus margin of 6 pct

* All bonds to be allotted via a private offer

($1 = 3.6829 zlotys)