PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 3 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it sees FY 2015 revenue of 238 million zlotys ($64.5 million), up 8 percent versus FY 2014 revenue
* Expects FY 2015 EBIT of 13 million zlotys, up 10 percent versus FY 2014 EBIT
* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 16 million zlotys, at a stable level in comparison with FY 2014 EBITDA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6919 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.