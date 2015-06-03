PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 3 Favori Dinlenme Yerleri AS :
* Q1 revenue at 0 lira versus 409,679 lira ($152,865) year ago
* Q1 net loss 1.2 million lira versus loss of 638,851 lira
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6800 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* He will take up this position on 1 Nov. 2017 at the latest.