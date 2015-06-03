June 3 Notoria Serwis SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to raise capital via a share issue of 100,000 series D shares of an issue price of 4.4 zloty ($1.2) per share

* The new shares will be offered via a private subscription until Sept. 30

($1 = 3.7095 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)