BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
June 3 Notoria Serwis SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to raise capital via a share issue of 100,000 series D shares of an issue price of 4.4 zloty ($1.2) per share
* The new shares will be offered via a private subscription until Sept. 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7095 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: