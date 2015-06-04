June 4Lotus Bakeries NV :

* Announced on Wednesday a fire completely destroyed a production facility in Meisse.

* There were no casualties amongst the employees

* Factory in Meise produces waffles, mainly for the French and English markets

* Company said it will "take all necessary measures in order to maintain deliveries to the customers"

