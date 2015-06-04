BRIEF-Thomas Cook (India) says Travel Corp enter JV agreement with Der Touristik Group
* Says travel corporation entered into joint venture agreement with Der Touristik Group
June 4Lotus Bakeries NV :
* Announced on Wednesday a fire completely destroyed a production facility in Meisse.
* There were no casualties amongst the employees
* Factory in Meise produces waffles, mainly for the French and English markets
* Company said it will "take all necessary measures in order to maintain deliveries to the customers"
LONDON, May 3 British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday reported a third straight year of underlying profit decline, despite the boost to earnings from last year's purchase of Argos, the general merchandise retailer.