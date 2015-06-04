June 4 Royal Imtech NV :

* Announced on Wednesday that Imtech Inviron has been awarded a three year contract at the St Katharine Docks development in the heart of Greater London, owned by The Blackstone Group

* Contract will see Imtech Inviron undertaking the extensive technical and project services in the luxury offices and commercial buildings

