BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
June 4 Realia Business SA :
* Said on Wednesday once all conditions had been fulfilled, Corporacion Industrial Bankia SAU transferred its entire 24.95 percent stake in Realia Business to Inmobiliaria Carso SA de CV under the terms of the purchase contract Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.