Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 4 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Said on Wednesday it had transferred its seven hotels, located in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Costa del Sol, to a newly created joint venture owned in 20 percent by the company and in 80 percent by Starwood unit
* The price of the operation was 176 million euros ($198 million)
* The hotels are already undergoing refurbishment and adaptation to the standards of the Sol brand, for which the joint venture will invest 30 million euros
* The hotels will be managed by Melia Hotels International
* The company obtained a capital gain of 38 million euros from the operation
