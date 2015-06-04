Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
June 4 Pivovary Lobkowicz Group As
* Says existing shareholders Palace Capital and GO Solar agreed to sell shares to Lobkowiczky Pivovar owned by Pivovary Lobkowicz Group CEO Zdenek Radil
* Says Lobkowiczky Pivovar would acquire 79.4 percent of Pivovary Lobkowicz Group for CZK 1.9 billion if deal materialises
* Says if transaction settles, Lobkowiczky Pivovar would become majority shareholder and be obliged to make a mandatory takeover bid
* Says sale of the majority stake is conditional to the payment of the entire purchase price by the end of August 2015
* Says acquisition would be financed by a combination of debt and equity from several financial institutions and private investors
* Palace Capital currently owns a 53.2 percent stake and GO Solar owns a 26.2 percent stake in Pivovary Lobkowicz Group Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 9