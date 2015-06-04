June 4 Brivais vilnis :

* Informs that, despite the temporary ban of the Russian Federation on the export of our products to the Russian Federation, the company will not stop its activities

* As from the beginning of this year the volume of production that previously was sent to Russia, had fallen to 15 pct of the company`s production

* The company will restart its work in August and currently is searching for alternative product markets in other countries

