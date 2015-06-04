June 4 Brivais vilnis :
* Informs that, despite the temporary ban of the Russian
Federation on the export of our products to the Russian
Federation, the company will not stop its activities
* As from the beginning of this year the volume of
production that previously was sent to Russia, had fallen to 15
pct of the company`s production
* The company will restart its work in August and currently
is searching for alternative product markets in other countries
Source text: bit.ly/1cyXxGP
