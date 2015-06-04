BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
June 4 ICAP Plc :
* May EBS volumes up 30 percent at $95.9 billion versus $73.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.