BRIEF-IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
June 4WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Reports FY 2014 revenue of 12.6 million zlotys ($3.4 million) versus 7.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 2.3 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6899 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.