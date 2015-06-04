June 4Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it exercised option call 1 and option call 2 for the acquisition of stake in ITMED Sp z o.o. from Mizarus Sp. z o.o.

* As part of call option 1 it acquired 98 units of ITMED for total value of 8.2 million zlotys ($2.23 million) and as part of call option 2 it acquired 34 units of ITMED for 3.8 million zlotys

* Has raised its shareholding in ITMED to 66 pct

Source text for Eikon: See also: and

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6819 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)