June 4 Cube ITG SA

* Said on Wednesday it decided to modify the management board resolution from March 16 on capital increase within statutory capital

* According to the new resolution, shares will be offered as private subscription dedicated to company Mizarus Sp. z o.o., due to the realization of Call 2 option of investment agreement signed with ITMED Sp. z o.o. and its associate

* Series B shares are to be paid in the way of mutual deduction

