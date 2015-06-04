BRIEF-Wangsu Science & Technology appoints Liu Chengyan as chairman and president
* Says it appoints Liu Chengyan as chairman and president of the company
June 4 Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Wednesday it signed with ITMED, ITMED's associate and company Mizarus Sp. z o.o. an agreement to modify their investment agreement
* Agreed that the associate of ITMED moves its ITMED shares as apportionment to Mizarus
* Mizarus capital to be thus increased
* Says Subex awarded a new 5-year framework contract with BT