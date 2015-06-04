June 4 Gremi Media SA :

* Announced on Wednesday it decided to buy from Gremi sp. z o.o. and KCI S.A. the total number of 6,342 shares in Presspublica sp. z o.o.

* As result of planned transaction, Gremi Media is to become Presspublica sole associate

