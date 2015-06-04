June 4 Prime Minerals SA :

* Announced on Wednesday that as result of company's capital increase, Stimson Resources increased its number of voting rights above 50 percent

* Stimson Resources stake in company was increased to 3,068,031 shares, reflecting 60.57 percent of voting rights, from 293,031 shares, reflecting 21.47 percent of capital

