June 4Alta SA :

* Said on Wednesday its investing company TUP Property S.A. signed a sale agreement for three commercial properties in Sycow, Ostrzeszow and Zabrze

* Properties are sold to private investor for 9,000,000 zlotys ($2.43 million), already paid

($1 = 3.7023 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)