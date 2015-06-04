BRIEF-Spirent Communications reports Q1 revenue $106.4 mln
* Year has started well with q1 trading ahead of same period last year
June 4 Compress SA :
* Said on Wednesday KCI S.A. acquired indirectly 315,000 company's shares, reflecting 6.3 percent of capital and voting rights
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Year has started well with q1 trading ahead of same period last year
LONDON, May 3 ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said its Chief Executive Adam Crozier was stepping down after seven years in the role.