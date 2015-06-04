BRIEF-Wyncoast Industrial Park says resolved the offering price of 51 mln new shares through right offering
* Resolved the offering price of 51,013,092 new shares through a right offering
June 4 Yesil Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Terminates talks with Bank Alkhair for murabaha deal
DUBAI, May 3 Saudi Arabia's stock market looks unlikely to move much on Wednesday after a rare televised interview on Tuesday night by the top economic policy official, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he did not give spending details for which some investors had been hoping.