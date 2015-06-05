BRIEF-Aures Technologies Q1 revenue up 5.2 pct at EUR 19.6 mln
* Q1 revenue EUR 19.6 million ($21.4 million) versus EUR 18.6 million year ago
June 5 Euronext:
* Announced on June 4 the admission to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris of 54,504,715 ordinary shares representing the outstanding share capital of Hi Media's HiPay Group
* Shares to be admitted on June 29 through the direct listing procedure at nominal value of 1 euro per share
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors