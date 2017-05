June 5 KCI SA :

* Said on Thursday that it decided to transfer 4,559 shares of Presspublica Sp. z o.o. to Gremi Media SA

* The shares' value have been estimated at 168.1 million zlotys ($45.3 million)

* The shares will be transferred in exchange for debt settlement and Gremi Media SA's 75,403,143 newly issued series I shares of a nominal value of 2.2 zloty each Source text for Eikon:

