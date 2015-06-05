June 5 Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Thursday it would propose to raise up to 55 million euros ($61.8 million) in bonds, with a maximum maturity of 3 years

* Bonds' issuance to be decided at the extraordinary general meeting on June 26

