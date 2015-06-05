BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
June 5 Halfords Group Plc
* Chairman says firm not looking to shrink the size of its retail store estate
* New CEO McDonald says completely supports the current turnaround plan
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors