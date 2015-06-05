ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan expects budget revenues to rise to 4.3 trillion rupees ($42 billion) in 2015/16, up from 4.0 trillion in 2014/15, budget figures showed on Friday.

Spending was also set to increase to 4.1 trillion rupees in the coming financial year (July-June) against 3.9 trillion in 2014/15.

With some tax revenues being returned to the provinces, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has forecast a budget deficit in 2015/16 of 4.3 percent against 5.0 percent the year before. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Mike Collett-White)