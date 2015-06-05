* Norway to sell shares in firms above 30 pct activity in
coal
* Environmentalists hail vote, say could cover $8 bln
OSLO, June 5 Norway's parliament voted on Friday
to reduce coal investments by its $880 billion sovereign wealth
fund, the world's biggest, in a decision hailed by
environmentalists as a model to help slow climate change.
Under the unanimous deal, the fund will sell all shares in
companies that get more than 30 percent of their turnover or
activity from coal. The right-wing government and the fund
itself will have to work out exact definitions.
Environmentalists hailed the vote, mainly targeting mining
companies and power generators, which was expected after a
bipartisan decision by a key parliamentary committee late last
month.
"Norway's decision to take a stand against coal is an
example for other governments - and for investors - about
shifting from polluting energy sources towards clean, renewable
power," said Kumi Naidoo, head of Greenpeace International.
The central bank, which manages the fund, has indicated it
may have to sell shares worth up to 40 billion crowns ($5.04
billion) in up to 75 companies.
Greenpeace and other environmental groups estimated a higher
total of 122 companies, with shares valued at 67.2 billion
crowns ($8.46 billion).
Burning coal releases large amounts of greenhouse gases.
Norway has had little debate about wider divestment from fossil
fuels, a sensitive subject since the fund itself is built from
Norway's offshore oil and gas revenues.
Environmentalists predict sales in European and U.S. power
companies including Duke Energy Corp, RWE AG,
American Electric Power Co Inc and Dominion Resources
Inc.
($1 = 7.9391 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Alister Doyle, editing by William Hardy)