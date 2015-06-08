VIENNA, June 8 To hear OPEC ministers in Vienna
last week, one would think the cartel's battle for market share
is a complete success and oil prices are now firmly anchored
where they are.
"The strategy is working... It will take time for markets to
rebalance," was the mantra from OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia's oil
minister Ali al-Naimi and his peers.
However, the oil markets have probably become even less
easier to read now than in November last year when OPEC launched
its shock strategy of adding barrels to the already oversupplied
market in the hope of winning back market share from higher-cost
rivals such as U.S. shale oil.
If anything, the list of uncertainties that could pull oil
prices both ways from OPEC's current favourite price range of
$60-$70 per barrel has grown longer.
It includes the performance of the U.S. oil industry, the
return of Iran to oil markets, demand growth in China, very
tight spare oil capacity in Saudi Arabia and finally a possible
return of a political oil risk premium - as illustrated this
weekend by a rocket attack on Saudi Arabia.
"If prices go back to $70 per barrel, U.S. production goes
back. Meanwhile if China's stockpiling slows, we will all of a
sudden have a very oversupplied market," said Jamie Webster, a
senior director at IHS Energy and a long-time OPEC observer.
U.S. rig count has seen a spectacular decline in the past
months as companies cut investment. But it has so far failed to
translate into a deep production decline.
Predictions of future U.S. output performance range from the
very pessimistic by BP's former chief Tony Hayward, to a message
from ConocoPhillips' boss that U.S. shale "is here to
stay", which Ryan Lance delivered in person to OPEC last week
during a two-day seminar in Vienna.
The idea of U.S. shale oil being now a perennial problem,
with wells switched on and off depending on prices and
production costs becoming increasingly cheaper every time
fracking technology makes an advance, is something that will
hugely complicate OPEC's calculations in the future.
There might be something even worse.
"Make no mistake. This (fracking) technology will be
replicated elsewhere around the world," the head of the West's
energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, Maria van der
Hoeven, told the OPEC seminar last week.
CHINESE DILEMMA
While the prospects of China producing its own huge
quantities of shale oil are remote, those of Chinese demand
surprising on the downside or upside this year are greatly
under-estimated.
If anything, Saudi Arabia believes its strategy is working,
mainly thanks to impressive oil demand growth which can help
rebalance the oversupplied market.
"We need to understand the dilemma of hidden demand in
China, where you have two types of demand - normal demand and
strategic stockpiling. The latter won't last forever," said
Webster.
U.S. and European demand have also surprised on the upside
with the old continent showing a spectacular spike in diesel
demand of 7 percent in the first quarter. But it is still not
clear how long it could last.
David Fyfe, the head of research at trading house Gunvor,
said a nearing nuclear deal between the West and Iran was
probably the greatest unknown for OPEC.
With estimates ranging between zero and as much as one
million barrel per day of extra Iranian oil supply next year,
OPEC may confront yet another period of weaker oil prices, which
some poorer members can barely afford.
"OPEC will have to start looking at production discipline
again," said Fyfe.
"ZERO RISK PREMIUM"
Gary Ross, another veteran OPEC watcher and the founder of
PIRA think-tank, said he believed the market was moving in
OPEC's favour as slowing investment would tighten supply.
"The market is broken - not only are short-term prices
too low, but so are long-term prices. They are signalling that
the world doesn't need more supply. Over time, the market is
going to tighten," he said.
One of the best known oil market bulls, the head of
Astenbeck Capital Andy Hall, said in a letter to investors he
believed global demand growth this year will likely come in
closer to 2 million bpd rather than the 1 million "being
predicted by the principal forecasting agencies".
Meanwhile, as Saudi Arabia burns more crude at home to meet
peak summer demand for air conditioning, its spare capacity will
essentially fall to zero, Hall said. "Yet the geo-political risk
premium in the oil price today is zero at best".
